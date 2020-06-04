Lincoln County authorities searching for missing man

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Lincoln County are asking for information about a missing man.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police Department, 30-year-old Jared Bleeker has been missing since 7 p.m. Monday. The last contact anyone had with him was around 9 p.m. Monday and his vehicle was found Tuesday at the Newton Hills State Park east river access along the Big Sioux River.

Jared is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs around 270 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 764-5651.