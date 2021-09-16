Lincoln County authorities say lock vehicle doors in wake of attempted car hopping

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to lock their car doors and hide valuables following an attempted car hopping early Thursday morning.

In the video posted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a person approached a vehicle on Vernon Drive near Harrisburg High School around 2:56 a.m. on Thursday. The doors were locked and the person ran back to their vehicle before driving away.

Anyone with information in connection to this particular attempted burglary is asked to call 605-764-5651, or call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.