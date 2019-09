CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several burglaries that happened over the last two weeks.

Deputies say they are investigating burglaries in Harrisburg, Canton and Lennox. Most of the cases involved unlocked garages, however some garages were broken into.

If you believe you are a victim of these burglaries, you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also remind people if you see any suspicious activity, you should report it.