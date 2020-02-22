Lincoln County approves bonding to build a jail

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln County is taking the first steps toward getting a jail all of its own. The county commission has approved a resolution to issue up to $50 million in bonds to pay for a Public Safety Center. The project would include a 200-bed jail.

The Public Safety Center would be a stand-alone building, separate from the Lincoln County Courthouse. The sheriff says it makes financial sense for the county to build a jail of its own rather than continue to house inmates in other facilities.

“The month of January this year, we spent $4,903 a day housing inmates which is $152,000 a month. It’s just become unaffordable,” Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said.

Sheriff Steve Swenson says housing inmates at the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls, even with its new expansion, won’t meet his county’s needs in the decades to come.

“Quite frankly, this probably should have been done 10-years ago, just because of the cost that’s going out the door,” Swenson said.

County officials acknowledge that property taxes would go up to pay for the bonds. But, they say with the county’s rapid growth in population, the tax burden would be shared by more people.

“Because as we grow, that valuation goes up, as the valuation goes up, the amount of money gets spread more equally then,” Lincoln County Auditor Marlene Sweeter said.

Auditor Marlene Sweeter says taxes would go up at most, $38.90 a year on a $100,000 home. But residents can circulate petitions to put the jail construction to a countywide vote.

“If it went to a vote, I would think if the public educates itself as to what the true costs are, versus what we’re spending now, I think the voters would choose to support the bond,” Lincoln County State’s Attorney Tom Wollman said.

.

The Public Safety Center would also house offices for deputies as well as a courtroom. The county hasn’t settled on a location yet, but possible sites include southern Sioux Falls, Tea and Canton.