CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s primary election is June 7th.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,100 people had voted absentee in the state.

Gary Moore stopped by the Lincoln County Courthouse for a motorcycle matter, but he decided to cross-voting off his list too.

“Super easy took all of five minutes at the most,” voter Gary Moore said.

Pat Keating and his wife also traveled from southern Sioux Falls to vote early in the primary election.

“It’s handy, we don’t have to fight the crowd, so to speak, but unfortunately there’s not much of a crowd,” Voter Pat Keating said.

As of Friday morning, more than 130 absentee ballots had been returned to the Lincoln County Auditor’s Office.

That includes just over 40 people who have voted here in person.

Nearly 400 still needed to be returned as of Friday morning. Lincoln County Auditor Sheri Lund says some voters may be waiting for the in-person drop-off option in Sioux Falls.

The county first offered it during for the general election of 2020.

This time around a Lincoln County deputy and a member of the auditor’s office will be stationed in the USF Sports Complex parking lot.

“We had an enormous amount of turnout for it, so that’s why we decided it’s something we probably want to keep doing,” Lincoln County auditor Sheri Lund said.

The in-person ballot drop-off will be located on the north end of the parking lot near 69th and Cliff.

Hours will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on May 11th, 18th, 25th and June 1st.