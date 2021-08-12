Limited water supply leads to additional firefighters called to Meade County fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy North Haines Volunteer Fire Department and Ellsworth AFB Fire
Department

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is safe following a house fire in Meade County Wednesday night.

According to the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire near the 15,000 block of 220th Street in unincorporated Meade County around 9 p.m.

Officials say there was limited water supply in the area, and additional crews were requested for backup.

Firefighters first on scene found a fire in the laundry room of the home and were able to control the fire to limit further damage of the home.

Residents of the home were able to safely evacuate, authorities say.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 