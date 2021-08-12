Limited water supply leads to additional firefighters called to Meade County fire

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is safe following a house fire in Meade County Wednesday night.

According to the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire near the 15,000 block of 220th Street in unincorporated Meade County around 9 p.m.

Officials say there was limited water supply in the area, and additional crews were requested for backup.

Firefighters first on scene found a fire in the laundry room of the home and were able to control the fire to limit further damage of the home.

Residents of the home were able to safely evacuate, authorities say.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.