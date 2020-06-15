Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 30 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 75; Active cases at 892

Limited classes to resume at Outdoor Campuses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking to brush up on your outdoor skills, you’re in luck.

The director of the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls says limited classes will resume next week.

Registration opens Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

“We’ll be doing archery, fishing, and kayaking. Again, limited basis. We’re going to do a lot smaller numbers that we have in the past. We’ll be making sure we clean before and after programs and then all the other social distancing that comes with that,” Outdoor Campus-East David Parker said.

The Outdoor Campus in Rapid City also plans on resuming limited classes.

You can check its Facebook page to find out when.

Also new, the Game, Fish, and Parks offices opened statewide Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests