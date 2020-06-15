Limited classes to resume at Outdoor Campuses

If you’re looking to brush up on your outdoor skills, you’re in luck.

The director of the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls says limited classes will resume next week.

Registration opens Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

“We’ll be doing archery, fishing, and kayaking. Again, limited basis. We’re going to do a lot smaller numbers that we have in the past. We’ll be making sure we clean before and after programs and then all the other social distancing that comes with that,” Outdoor Campus-East David Parker said.

The Outdoor Campus in Rapid City also plans on resuming limited classes.

You can check its Facebook page to find out when.

Also new, the Game, Fish, and Parks offices opened statewide Monday.