HOLLAND, Minn. (KELO) — While many parts of KELOLAND are still recovering from Tuesday night’s storm damage, crews are working to restore power in Holland after lightning struck a transformer.

Lightning strike takes out power in Holland, Mn@kelonews pic.twitter.com/k9TqkJfZE8 — Kevin Kjergaard (@kevinkelo) September 12, 2019

The two nights of rain has caused flooding in many areas, leaving roads under water. Many roads in Pipestone County are affected.

Many roads under water in Pipestone County in Minnesota@kelonews pic.twitter.com/jZXSY6TmDL — Kevin Kjergaard (@kevinkelo) September 12, 2019

