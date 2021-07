BLUNT, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in central South Dakota say lightning is to blame after several fires started Monday afternoon.

According to the Blunt Rural Fire Department, there were three fires within a 4-mile area. Officials say rain assisted crews in putting out two of the fires.

The department says one of the fires burned between 5 to 7 acres.

The Pierre Rural Fire Department was called for mutual aid.

No one was hurt.