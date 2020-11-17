Lighting up the All Saints neighborhood with local art

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A local artist’s latest creation is shining a light on a historic Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Local artist Zach DeBoer and his wife Molly O’Connor have just wrapped up their latest art piece in Sioux Falls.

“They’re vinyl wraps, and, so, they’re the same thing you’d put on a car or a window for a business,” DeBoer said.

They’ve placed 17 of these art wraps on light poles around the All-Saints neighborhood.

“They were something that were throughout the neighborhood and we thought could be really nice canvases,” DeBoer said.

These are part of an art style DeBoer calls ‘Placemaking.’ The design is unique to the neighborhood as it’s quartzite design draws inspiration from the surrounding buildings.

“That was a symbol, a shape, a texture that we see a lot in our neighborhood,” DeBoer said.

Not only are the poles unique to the neighborhood, but even more so to the sections they’re found in.

“I’m on a couple of them,” Resident of the All Saints neighborhood Abby Bischoff said.

And the people who live there.

“When I started having friends say, ‘Oh, I saw you on a light pole wrap,’ I think that’s when I realized, ‘Wow. This project really making an impact,'” Bischoff said.

DeBoer’s neighbor Abby Bischoff says these wraps bring a sense of definition to the close knit community.

“I think it just helps you appreciate where you’re from even more when you can know the people that are living next to you,” Bischoff said.

DeBoer says he also wants the art to catch the attention of drivers so they can be more aware of pedestrians.

“So this was a way to slow down cars as well and make people, maybe, more aware of what’s going on at some of those corners,” DeBoer said.

Lighting up the neighborhood one light pole at a time.

“I want people to kind of take time and look at those photos and realize that these aren’t just houses, these aren’t just random people living here. This is a real community: a community that cares about each other, takes care of each other and that we’re one, kind of, big family,” DeBoer said.

You can see more of DeBoer’s works on his website.