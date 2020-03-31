Breaking News
Two employees of Deadwood’s Saloon #10 test positive for COVID-19, state health officials say

‘Lighting up Sioux Falls’ taking donations to help two local community funds

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

Fireworks, porch lights, flashlights and more…all were used to light up Sioux Falls Monday evening.  

The salute is showing appreciation for all health care workers as well as patients who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s also in solidarity of businesses that have to close, people who have lost jobs and those struggling with mental illness.

‘Lighting up Sioux Falls’ is also taking donations to help two local funds help the Sioux Falls community. 

The One Sioux Falls Fund (www.sfacf.org/covid-19) helps residents in the Sioux Falls MSA (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties) avoid evictions if they are unable to work due to COVID-19. 

Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund (sfacf.org/corona) is a coalition of churches and community volunteers working to bring supplies and food to those in need. The funds remaining after the initiative will be donated to Feeding South Dakota and The Community Outreach.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss