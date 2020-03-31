‘Lighting up Sioux Falls’ taking donations to help two local community funds

Fireworks, porch lights, flashlights and more…all were used to light up Sioux Falls Monday evening.

The salute is showing appreciation for all health care workers as well as patients who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s also in solidarity of businesses that have to close, people who have lost jobs and those struggling with mental illness.

‘Lighting up Sioux Falls’ is also taking donations to help two local funds help the Sioux Falls community.

The One Sioux Falls Fund (www.sfacf.org/covid-19) helps residents in the Sioux Falls MSA (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties) avoid evictions if they are unable to work due to COVID-19.

Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund (sfacf.org/corona) is a coalition of churches and community volunteers working to bring supplies and food to those in need. The funds remaining after the initiative will be donated to Feeding South Dakota and The Community Outreach.

