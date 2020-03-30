Lighting Up Sioux Falls event set for Monday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is going to shine a little brighter Monday night.

Lighting Up Sioux Falls is an event hoping to show appreciation for all healthcare workers as well as patients who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The light in the night is also to honor businesses that have to close, people who have lost jobs and people struggling with mental health.

From 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., a helicopter with an aerial photographer and videographer will fly over Sioux Falls looking for lights. Lighting Up Sioux Falls is asking people turn on exterior lights, find flashlights and phones to shine bright in the sky for 15 minutes Monday night.

The organization is also seeking donations to two local funds established to help the Sioux Falls community — the One Sioux Falls Fund and Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund.

The One Sioux Falls Fund (www.sfacf.org/covid-19) helps residents in the Sioux Falls MSA (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties) avoid evictions if they are unable to work due to COVID-19.

Corona Help Sioux Falls Fund (sfacf.org/corona) is a coalition of churches and community volunteers working to bring supplies and food to those in need. The funds remaining after the initiative will be donated to Feeding South Dakota and The Community Outreach.

Tony Erickson has helped start organizing the event on Facebook. The event has more than 3,500 people committed as of Monday morning.

KELOLAND Media Group has been lighting its holideck tower since March 19.