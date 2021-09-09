Light the Night with Hope event being held at Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night, the football stadium at Augustana University will be aglow with a positive message about a topic that’s often misunderstood and stigmatized.

People will spell out the word “Hope” in candlelight on the football field as part of an event called Light the Night With Hope.

The Helpline Center is hosting this event as part of Suicide Prevention Week.

“I think with COVID-19, we started talking a little bit more about this and about mental health and it’s important and meaningful for people to continue to spread this awareness,” Helpline Center Suicide Prevention Director Sheri Nelson said.

Light the Night With Hope takes place at 8:30 tonight at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. An aerial photo of the event will be posted on social media tomorrow.