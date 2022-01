HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Check out these pics of light pillars that were taken in Huron on Thursday night:





Light pillar pictures from Huron. Photo courtesy: Winter Hendrickson







The atmospheric phenomenon is similar to sun dogs in that its caused by ice crystals in the air.

When light pillars happen at night like this they can be caused by the moon or other things like street lights.

Kayleen from Huron captured these last two pictures.