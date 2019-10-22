Light Brookings blue

The excitement goes beyond the campus in Brookings.

Tuesday the city of Brookings sent out a tweet challenging everyone in town to light the town blue.

Hey Brookings we CHALLENGE YOU to light up the town blue. Swap out your porch light bulbs for blue ones. Bring out your Christmas lights. Do what you have to do to #bringtheblue. Go Jacks#SDState #JackrabbitChallenge #dakotamarker #bringYourDreams #BrookingsSD pic.twitter.com/UUmrIeE2e7 — City of Brookings (@brookingsinfo) October 22, 2019

They want people to swap out their porch lights or pull out their blue Christmas lights to show their support for the Jacks.