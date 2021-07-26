Lifelight Youth Center off to the races

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls kids got a chance to do something fun this past weekend that they’ve never done before.

Here’s a hint, where they went it was loud and fast.

“We need to get more people out to the races,” sprint car driver Mark Dobmier said.

Mark Dobmeier returned to racing this season after a serious injury last year; only this year he has some new fans.

Dobmeier gave 30 kids from the Lifelight Youth Center of Sioux Falls a tour of his racing truck, answered questions, and allowed them to sit in his sprint car.

“It was nice, but way too tight for me I don’t think I could handle it in a suit and the horsepower,” 14-year-old Navontoy Green said.

For a lot of them, it’s not only the first time they’ve been to a race track, it’s the first time they’ve been outside of Sioux Falls.

“They had no idea when I told them we were going to the races, they didn’t know if it was horse racing or car racing let alone seeing some of the best drivers in the world driving sprint cars,” Lifelight COO Corey Holm said.

Holm is the one who organized the visit with Husets.

“This is a whole brand new experience for them, so I wanted to share my passion of racing that was instilled in me since I was a young kid, now with Husets being back open again this year I called up Doug Johnson and they were more than willing to help us out,” Holm said.

“It’s fun to see the responses from kids, who haven’t seen things like this before, just to see the excitement on their faces,” Dobmeier said.

Faces they hope to see out here again in the near future.

“Get a taste of it, keep having good races and that’s what builds the sport,” Dobmeier said.

The Lifelight Youth Center is always looking for other opportunities. If your business is interested in hosting them and giving them tours, click here for contact information.