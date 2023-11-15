RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A big announcement for a Rapid City summer tradition nearly 40 years strong.

Hills Alive, an annual two-day Christian Music festival held in Memorial Park in the heart of Rapid City, has now combined with LifeLight out of Sioux Falls.

LifeLight will now be taking over the management of the Rapid City Music Festival and its yearly Labor Day weekend festival in Sioux Falls.

“Now LifeLight will have two major festivals, one here in Sioux Falls, it’s not going anywhere, that one’s still happening, but we’ll also on the third weekend of July we’ll take on Hills Alive in Rapid City, South Dakota,” LifeLight CEO Josh Brewer said.

“107.1 KSLT is excited to see LifeLight take the management of Hills Alive so that it can continue to be a part of the Rapid City community,” said Tanya Eiklor, Station Manager – KSLT. “LifeLight has a long-standing history of events seeking to reach people with the hope and love of Jesus, proclaiming the Gospel through music and message. With LifeLight’s festival experience, KSLT looks forward to seeing the growth and new opportunities they will bring to Hills Alive, and in turn, its attendees. Mark your calendars now, because you won’t want to miss it!”

What the change means for the Rapid City community and how LifeLight works to keep both festivals free for everyone to attend, coming up on KELOLAND News at ten.