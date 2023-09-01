SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The heat isn’t stopping a massive music festival from taking over downtown Sioux Falls this Sunday. LifeLight’s free Christian music festival is returning to the city for its 25th Anniversary, this time in a brand-new location.

“We know it’s going to be different because it’s not the farm, it’s not Wild Water West, but we’re downtown this year because we realize there are a lot of people in our community of Sioux Falls that live within this area of downtown Sioux Falls that would never be able to get to the outskirts of town,” LifeLight CEO and Evangelist Josh Brewer said.

That’s exactly the group of people LifeLight is hoping to reach more than ever by setting up this year’s festival at 8th and Railroad.

“We’re blocks from Pettigrew Heights, blocks from the homeless shelter, blocks from the banquet, and a lot of people in this area are in need and they don’t get to experience things like this, for sure not for free,” Brewer said.

The free festival is bringing together 11 of the biggest bands in Christian music.

“Skillet is a massive rock band with nine million subscribers on Spotify,” Brewer said. “Jeremy Camp is coming in, Cade Thompson our hometown hero, Colton Dixton, a finalist on American Idol, Rhett Walker,” Brewer said.

The main stage will be set up closer to 8th Street facing the CNA building so more people can watch from the top of the CNA parking garage. It’s also where you’ll find a lot of the vendors.

“Almost stadium viewing from up there, food trucks, food vendors, all kinds of ministries coming together, ministries giving out clothing, ministries giving out water to people,” Brewer said.

But LifeLight’s footprint will go far beyond 8th and Railroad, heading south along the bike trail under the viaduct.

“Kids area back there with inflatable’s, kids’ activities and a Pixy Stik station,” Brewer said.

Then a little further along the bike trail is another massive area for watching the concert.

“Enough seating for another 10,000 people over at Fawick Park with a delay screen and delay towers,” Brewer said.

The new festival location is prepared to not only serve the downtown area, but also bring in thousands of visitors for the free full-day event.

“People can ride their bike to the festival down here, people can carpool, we just want people to be here, come and people forget that LifeLight is free, the festival is free for everyone to come experience,”

LifeLight has more than 27,000 parking spaces ready for visitors. You can find interactive maps for where to park and where everything will be set up for the festival this Sunday on their website.