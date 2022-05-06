SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years LifeLight was known for its outdoor Christian music festival every summer, but in 2017 they changed their model, hosting smaller events all over the Midwest. Now the nonprofit is hosting another large-scale event in Sioux Falls with Z8 2022 Saturday night at the Sioux Falls Arena.

“This room holds 7,000 people and we’re hoping that it’s full,” LifeLight CEO Josh Brewer said.

Brewer will be one of the speakers at Saturday night’s big event but the lineup of performers is all geared toward Generation Z.

“It’s really put on by the younger generation of Sioux Falls, for the younger generation of Sioux Falls,” Brewer said.

“This Z8 2022 conference we have been working on for about nine months,” LifeLight’s Z8 coordinator Katana Thompson said.

17-year-old Thompson is part of the group of teens who have helped organize this big event.

“All the high schoolers partner together with reaching out to local churches and nonprofits in Sioux Falls, saying how can we partner with you and how can we do this together,” Thompson said.

Students and young adults from more than 700 churches are planning to attend the free event Saturday night.

“I’m just really excited to worship with all these great people from Sioux Falls and see all these amazing artists and speakers,” Sioux Falls Freshman Madison Theisen said.

Getting the venue ready is going to be a quick turnaround. Friday night the arena stage is set for Southeast Tech’s graduation, but by Saturday afternoon all the flowers and ramps will be gone, making way for a stage double in size with more screens and lighting for the big production.

“We have worship leaders and speakers from all over the nation coming in,” Brewer said.

“I think it’s going to be really cool to see Cory Asbury come because he has a song that so many people have heard on the radio,” Sioux Falls freshman Jaren Vitense said.

“I’m especially excited for Circuit Riders,” Thompson said. “They have been TikTok viral, Instagram viral, Facebook, everything.”

Along with the national bands, the Sioux Falls teens who helped organize the event will also be leading from the stage.

“We also have a Z8 worship team,” Thompson said. “We have middle school, high school and young adults who all make up this worship team.”

The Z8 event is at the Sioux Falls Arena from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday night. It’s free for anyone to attend.