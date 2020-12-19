LifeLight Communications, Inc. in need of volunteers for Christmas outreach event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — LifeLight Communications, Inc. will be hosting a community outreach event to help families in the Sioux Falls community, and they’re looking for volunteers.

Tre Ministries, Sioux Falls 1st, Union Gospel Mission and the Thomas Club are partnering with LifeLight Communications, Inc. to distribute over 200 meals and Christmas gifts to families in need this holiday season.

According to organizers, many of the families include students who attend the LifeLight Youth Center, located in the Pettigrew Heights neighborhood and surrounding area. The families receiving the meal will also get Christmas presents for kids from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LifeLight building.

Organizers of the outreach event are looking for volunteers to help wrap gifts on December 22. They are also looking for donations of gifts or money to help purchase the gifts. The deadline for accepting gift donations is Monday, December 21 at 6 p.m. However, they will still accept donations after the deadline.

“We are asking for gift donation items valued around $20. All gift items will be provided to both girls and boys in grades Pre-K – 12th grade,” a news release from LifeLight Communications, Inc. said.

Donations can also be given online by clicking here.

For more information on the meal distribution, holiday gift donations or to volunteer, contact Josh Brewer, CEO of LifeLight Communications, Inc. at 605-338-2847 or JoshB@LifeLight.org.