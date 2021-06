SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pools across South Dakota are dealing with a lifeguard shortage.

The Spearfish Water Park says it has to change its hours and services due to a lack of workers.

Starting Monday, the water park will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can also expect more pool breaks throughout the day.

The Spearfish Water Park is encouraging people to apply for lifeguard positions.