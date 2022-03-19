RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a shooting that took place early on Saturday morning.

The Rapid City Police were called to 1721 N. Lacrosse street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Authorities say while at the scene investigating the disturbance, officers were notified that a gun had been fired in one of the rooms at the address.

Officers then found a single gunshot victim who was later transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, they have placed 19-year-old Quincy Bear Robe under arrest for Aggravated Assault and Commission of a Felony with a Firearm.

The investigation into the shooting incident remains active and ongoing and additional charges may be pending.