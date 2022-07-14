BISMARCK, N.D. — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for intentionally running down a North Dakota man who was picking up his granddaughter from practice at a sports complex.

Wade Bison pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of Erwin Geigle. The 77-year-old man was repeatedly struck in the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena complex in Mandan.

Prosecutors say Bison was angry that he had to slam on his brakes when Geigle walked in front of his pickup truck, so he accelerated and repeatedly ran over Geigle.