SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The man and woman behind the largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota history are headed to federal prison, and one of them will stay there for life. It’s a story we’ve been following since last November.

That’s when authorities stopped Berta Gonzales and Edwin Salinas in Roberts County. Inside their car, investigators found more than three pounds of powder and more than 53,000 pills – all containing fentanyl. Authorities say the pair were bringing the drugs from California to Minnesota, but they didn’t make it to their destination.

A jury found Salinas guilty of conspiring to deal fentanyl and Monday, a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Gonzales made a plea deal and will serve just over three years behind bars.