SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man will spend life in prison following a violent attack in a central Sioux falls apartment building.

Isaiah Dubray stabbed and killed a man in October of 2022. The attack also left a woman severely injured, with stab wounds all over her body.

Witnesses said the three had been drinking together.

As part of a plea deal, Dubray pleaded guilty to manslaughter and attempted murder. Several other charges were dropped.