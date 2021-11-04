Life Light announces Z8 youth event for 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Life Light is planning to host a big youth event at the Sioux Falls Arena next year. The event will feature community service, worship, hip-hop artists and speakers.

Life Light says the Z8 initiative is about reaching out and supporting younger generations.

“And so, this is a bridge where we’re going to join them together and we’re going to worship together and serve our town together and we are so excited about that,” said Z8 coordinator Katana Thompson.

Life Light is planning for thousands of teens to take part in the unique event.