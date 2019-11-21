Library, St. Francis House guests team up for important downtown display

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The downtown Sioux Falls library is shining a spotlight on hunger and homelessness with a new display. It features books, art and more and is a partnership between Siouxland Libraries and the St. Francis House.

Carlene Sharkey spent hours finishing up the beading on this piece of art now sitting front and center at the downtown library.

Matt Holsen: How cool is that?

Sharkey: It’s something I never thought would be displayed ever.

Sharkey is a recovering meth addict. She’s been clean for two years and lives at the St. Francis House.

It isn’t easy. In fact, Sharkey’s relapsed four times and been sent back to jail. She’s thankful for community members willing to give her a hand up.

“They’re willing to listen. They’re willing to let you vent. They’re willing to let you fall and pick you back up again. Help you pick yourself back up. That’s a very humbling thing and also something I’m very grateful for,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey is honored to be a part of this display. Library Associate Carl Fellbaum says he likes crafting areas like this to raise awareness about serious issues. He says the library can connect people down on their luck with resources they might not know about.

“We’re not just books. We’re information. So information takes on many different roles whether it is books, magazines, newspaper or access to the internet, access to a computer to be able to work on a resume. Things of that nature,” Fellbaum said.

Sharkey, who has a job, plans on spending her free time in the future on more pieces of art. She says it keeps her mind busy and that’s important.

“It’s hard every day. Even with this two years behind me. I still have those days where it’s like, ‘okay I want to give up.’ I just want to be able to do what I want. Then the next day, the next morning, you wake up. It’s a new day. It starts the goodness again,” Sharkey said.

The display will be at the downtown library for the rest of the month. If you’d like to support the St. Francis House’s mission of bringing people from homelessness to hope, you can take part in its “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” event this Saturday at 11 a.m. The walk begins at the memorial for the homeless, which is located at 6th Street and the Big Sioux River.