Liberty Elementary officials remind drivers to use caution around crosswalks

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Crosswalks. Their purpose is simple, to get people to the other side of the road safely, especially near schools.

Drive around Liberty Elementary School before or after school, and you’ll see a lot of traffic. You’ll also find crosswalk supervisors, making sure students are getting across the street safely.

“It’s my job to do that, we need to make sure that people are following the speed limit, making sure they are not on their phones, be aware of your surroundings,” Special Ed Aide, crosswalk supervisor, Kristen Swensen said.

But not all drivers are following the rules of the road.

“We’ve had a few situations this year where we’ve had crosswalk supervisors report some close calls with parents or other community members going through the crosswalk area, they’ve noticed that more people are on their phones or not paying attention to their surroundings,” Liberty Elementary principal, Aaron Weaver said.

When someone is using the cross walk, it is important for drivers to not drive over the lines, that can help ensure that the person is getting across safely.

“There are intersections that are clearly marked so just making sure you are giving adequate space in those intersections so kids can cross,” Weaver said.

Good reminders, for drivers and future drivers alike.

“That when they come to school, when they are here, and when they leave school, that their kids are safe, and I think that is what all of our families want and parents want,” Weaver said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reminders for pedestrians include being visible to drivers and don’t assume that the driver sees you. More advice for drivers include using extra caution in hard to see conditions and following the speed limit, especially in school zones.