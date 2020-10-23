Libertarian candidate Randy Laullin believes things can be run differently

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — There are two candidates running for South Dakota’s only seat in the U-S House. One of them is Libertarian candidate Randy Laullin.

KELOLAND News caught up with Laullin on Friday to talk about why he’s running for office.

He says he expects the truth from elected officials and from what he’s seen, he’s not sure if that’s what the people are getting.

Laullin says there have been many different strategies dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes things can be run differently.

“What’s the truth, that’s the question and we are getting that on all aspects of this and I think it’s very confusing to people and the way we are dealing with it throughout the country, I think it’s important we deal with it at a local level,” Laullin said.

Laullin is running against incumbent Representative Dusty Johnson in the upcoming election.

They’ll both be joining us for a Candidate Forum. It will air the Sunday before the election, right here on KELOLAND News.