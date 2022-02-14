SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re always learning about influential people and their contributions to the community, and a local high school’s one-act play turns the spotlight on a trailblazer who lived in South Dakota.

The cast of the one-act play titled “Cut For Time” comes exclusively from Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls. They recently had seven performances of this play about a young person who wants to be a filmmaker and comes to learn about Oscar Micheaux. According to the South Dakota African American History Museum at the Washington Pavilion, Micheaux homestead in the state. Here, he started to write. He would eventually be the first African-American filmmaker: directing, producing and writing 44 films. His story impacts the protagonist of “Cut For Time.”

“This person is introduced to Oscar Micheaux’s story by a film teacher, and through the student’s experience of the story of Oscar Micheaux and in their research of this individual, ultimately finds their purpose in telling stories,” said Brian Hardie, who cowrote the play.

Hardie and fellow Lincoln High School teacher Xavier Pastrano cowrote “Cut For Time,” and Hardie directed it.

“It takes some people to put the words on the paper, but it takes some incredibly, some seriously talented individuals to make those words come to life and to express the importance behind them, and that’s what these students did,” Pastrano said.

Lewhat Tesfaldet played Micheaux.

“I did a lot of research, more than I’ve ever done for any other character, into other actors, into other characters similar,” Tesfaldet said. “Denzel Washington is someone I really looked into.”

Emma Carlson portrayed Micheaux’s wife Alice.

“I really liked it because I was encouraging someone who went through a lot of issues that was really difficult and I really like encouraging people,” Carlson said.

“The story really like took off and kind of became its own beautiful little thing … and I’m really glad that this is one of the productions that I got to be a part of in my last year at Lincoln,” said Benny Rojas, who acted in the play.

Micheaux passed away in 1951, but his legacy is not gone.

“When we don’t tell stories, they’re doomed to die and doomed to never be told, and so yeah, what an honor to be a part of that,” student-director Marisa Weinzetl said.

“This story really shows that culture and people’s legacy and people’s past is important, and everyone’s story deserves to be heard,” Tesfaldet said.