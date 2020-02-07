LHS student makes shirts to raise money for Australian wildlife

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Bushfires in Australia continue to ravage parts of the country and threaten the lives of wildlife; At least one billion animals have perished since the fires began in late 2019. One KELOLAND student has designed a unique way to take action.

Lincoln High Junior Anika Nelson has always been down to support a cause.

“I’ve always bought different shirts for different causes, and I thought when I wore them, I could remember them and think about them because they were on me,” Nelson said.

Then, one day, she saw a video of a woman saving a koala from the Australian bushfires.

“I just started crying due to how emotional it was because we don’t really see that here in South Dakota,” Nelson said.

Causing her to take actions into her own hands.

“To see that a monumental thing like that is happening just hit me,” Nelson said.

With some help from family, together they designed several shirts showing support for the Australian Wildlife.

Image provided by @aussiekoalaco from Instagram.

“To hear her and see the emotion coming out of her – not really a surprise – but I was really impressed with the fact that she wanted to, not only, feel the emotion but support what she was feeling,” Mother Jackie Nelson said.

In less than a month, she’s produced and sold almost 100 shirts across Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

“It’s been really impressive to find out that people across the different regional states that we know that have seen the posts and have ordered the shirts, so that’s fun to know that it’s not only something that’s impacting those of us in Sioux Falls but others around the region whether it be friends or relatives of hers,” Jackie Nelson said.

100 percent of the proceeds from each shirt go to the WIRES Wildlife Australian Charity.

“It also shows that you don’t have to be in Australia to show your support, to help the koalas, to help the kangaroos and all the other wildlife that are being impacted, but that you can be anywhere in the United States and still make a difference,” Jackie Nelson said.

Showing that a spark of hope can burn brighter than any flame.

“It just makes me feel like I’m actually acting because I feel like so many people would just post about it and then they’re like, ‘Let’s remember them,’ but they don’t really act on it. So, being able to really impact it and know I’m impacting something larger is really cool,” Anika Nelson said.

Nelson says she’ll keep making shirts as long as she can and, eventually, hopes to make them different colors. You can check out the shirts at Dakota Sports.com.