LHS student killed in Saturday shooting; police investigating as a homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old Lincoln High School student has died from a shooting Saturday night in central Sioux Falls.

School officials notified parents and guardians Venance Kitungano died over the weekend and “police are investigating the case and interviewing witnesses.”

School counselors will be available for students to speak with throughout the week.

Sioux Falls Police Department Lt. Terrance Matia said the shooting happened after a large gathering at the Red Sea Pub. He said kids as young as 13 were at the party and police have spoke to more than 30 people who were at the event.

Police said Kitungano was shot in the face. Authorities would like to speak with anyone involved in the party Saturday night. Matia said police believe Kitungano was “an innocent bystander.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

On Saturday, police said a man suffered a single gunshot wound near 8th Street and Indiana Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

