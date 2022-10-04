SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s another opportunity to learn about Native American culture and history at a Sioux Falls high school.

Students in the Indigenous Studies class at Lincoln High School are sharing their knowledge with others.

Student Aubree Pickner is one of the editors of the Mitakuye Oyasin newsletter.

In the September issue, she wrote about the Lakota language.

“And how it’s dying out and how we need to rejuvenate that and keep it alive,” Student Aubree Pickner said.

Meanwhile, Essence Antelope co-wrote about origin stories of the Lakota and Dakota people.

“I think it just gets really deep down to Native people and what we believe. Everybody has their stories. This is ours; this is how we see things,” Student Essence Antelope said.

Janet Fleming-Martin teaches Indigenous Studies at Lincoln.

She says the newsletter had been around for about four years.

Now it’s back for the first time in a couple of years.

“We revitalized it this year because I had this group of passionate students that wanted to do that,” Teacher Fleming-Martin said.

The newsletter is available throughout Lincoln High and online.

“Where we’re at, we’re in South Dakota and it’s very prime for Native people and I think a lot of people need to be educated on Native American culture,” Antelope said.

“I’m very passionate about my culture and I just love teaching about it and learning about it,” Pickner said.

Now more people can learn about it, thanks to the newsletter.

Monday is Native American Day in South Dakota.