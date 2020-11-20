LHS Hall of Fame banquet turns into food giveaway due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Hall of Fame Committee hosts the ceremony at the Convention Center to celebrate those who’ve left a lasting impact in the halls of Lincoln High School. Due to COVID-19, they had to cancel it. Now, they’re turning it into an event to celebrate the community.

For students who pass through the halls of Lincoln High School today, they may not fully understand its rich history.

“I don’t really think about that Lincoln’s been around so many years; there’s people that went here decades ago,” Student Jaydyn Fikse said.

Every fall, a piece of that history is celebrated with the annual LHS Hall of Fame Banquet.

Hall of Fame Banquet circa 2017.

“It’s just a great way to foster that sense of community within Lincoln High School and bring back those alumni who contributed so much to the culture here,” Stuwe said.

It’s hosted in the Convention Center. Member of the Hall of Fame Committee Joey Struwe says they invest money to supply meals to guests and the alumni.

“We recognize that our past is equally important in the development of our future,” Struwe said.

But that future is being put on hold due to COVID-19. They’re postponing the ceremony to 2021, but that’s not before they bought 130 meals to feed the attendees.

“Rather than the money that we would’ve spent on the banquet, we’re now spending to give back to the needy and those who are less fortunate than we are,” Struwe said.

On Tuesday, committee members will team up with teachers, alumni and students like Jaydyn Fikse to give out those meals to those in need in front of the school.

“Any chance I get to give back and let people have those basic needs I jump at because I think it’s horrible that there’s people out there who don’t have this,” Fikse said.

Fikse is a part of the school’s Captain Council which focuses on growing their leadership skills. She says she’s excited to work alongside leaders who have paved the way for her generation.

“It’s going to be cool to work in that aspect of it: to collide it because it’s something I’ve never experienced before,” Fikse said.

And even though they may not get to host the event, they’re still fostering that sense of community one meal at a time.

The drive-through is first come first serve. There’s no limit to how many meals you can ask for. It’s only on Tuesday, Nov. 24 and goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. or whenever they run out.