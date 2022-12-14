SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Advocates of the LGBTQ-Plus community are still celebrating – one day after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law protecting same sex and interracial marriages.

More than five thousand people were on the south lawn of the White House for the landmark event.

Photo courtesy of Susan Williams

Susan Williams, the Founder and Executive Director of the Transformation Project, was one of those people. While she enjoyed the performances, she says the most important part of the day was the signing of The Respect for Marriage Act.

“I’m still processing how incredibly meaningful and historic the day was yesterday,” Williams said.

The bipartisan bill ensures same sex and interracial marriages are recognized in every state should the Supreme Court decide to overturn key decisions legalizing those unions in the future.

“Marriage is a simple proposition — who do you love and be loyal to that person you love. It’s not more complicated than that,” President Biden said.

“For gay people who get married, this bill protects them legally,” Williams said. “So it offers them protection in many ways, some being, you know, if they are parents, they’re both able to be listed on the birth certificate; they are able to make end-of-life choices with each other.”

The renewed push for this legislation came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. In his concurring opinion for that decision, Justice Clarence Thomas listed the 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that affirmed the right to same-sex marriage, as another landmark case that may be due for review.

“We started to realize that the protections that people thought were in place might not be there for very much longer,” Williams said.

Williams says there is still more work to be done.

“President Biden shared in his speech yesterday that we need to really be aware that the trans community is in a very precarious situation right now with anti-trans bills all over the nation,” Williams said. “President Biden encouraged people to get involved and to really fight for the rights of the trans communities.”

The Respect for Marriage Act does not require all states to allow same-sex marriages. So, if the Supreme Court were to overturn its 2015 decision, states could still choose to ban same-sex marriages. The Respect for Marriage Act would simply recognize the rights of those already married.

Senator John Thune, Senator Mike Rounds and Representative Dusty Johnson all voted against this bill in Congress. Here are their statements:

“I believe this issue was settled by the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision, making the need for congressional action unnecessary. I also had serious concerns with the insufficient religious liberty protections for individuals and faith-based institutions.” Sen. John Thune (R-SD)