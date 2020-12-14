Lewis Drug collecting personal care products for The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For 15 years, Lewis Drugs has been partnering with The Banquet to help people in need. This year they’re selling hygiene kits to shower their guests with care.

While Christmas time is when people like to shower each other with fun gifts, folks who visit The Banquet are in need of items that are a little more ‘personal.’

“We take those things for granted, but, for so many of the guests at the banquet, those are really a luxury; they’re almost like gold. They’re just not affordable for our guests,” Executive Director of The Banquet Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Banquet is partnering up with Lewis Drug to collect personal care products for banquet guests.

“Normally, we do it about every other year. This is the second year in a row. We’ve done it this year because they came back and wanted to do it again,” Claussen said.

“We’ve seen a lot of new guests this year: people who have been affected by the pandemic that are really struggling when they’ve never struggled like this before,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

You can find these personal hygiene kits at your nearby Lewis Drug. Each one contains items like shampoo, deodorant, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

“We put together about 1,500 bags, and, every year, the generous people of Sioux Falls always end up buying them,” Claussen said.

The Banquet has volunteers pick them up and bring them back for distribution. So far, they’ve received 1,100 bags. Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger says the response from donors has been phenomenal compared to year’s past.

“I just think it shows how people in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area – when times are tough they pull together and help each other out,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Across all stores, they’re only 400 bags shy of reaching their goal.

“So, if we could get those 400 back and get them in the hands of people who need them that’d be a wonderful Christmas gift,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“It’s basically helping our neighbors out there who are in need. There’s plenty of need for it and, for under 10-dollars, you can really make a difference,” Claussen said.

An inexpensive gift that holds great value for those in need. ​The bags will be given out to the guests on a surprise day this week.