SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More water from the Missouri River near Vermillion will soon be making its way further out.

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System announced it will receive $75.5 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which included $1 billion for seven authorized rural water projects.

The $75.5 million joins the $21.9 million approved in the Fiscal Year 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill and will allow the water system to award contracts for the final 32 miles of pipeline for Madison and 17 miles of pipeline between Hull and Sheldon, Iowa.

“This is a record-setting amount of funding for Lewis & Clark and will allow us to move forward with a record amount of construction this year,” Executive Director Tory Larson said in an emailed statement.

The water system is delivering water to 15 members in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa as well as the city of Sioux Falls.

In Summer 2021, the system peaked with 32-million gallons processed in a single day and averaged about 28-million gallons a day through the month of June. Soon, the system will be able to get near the 45-million gallons a day mark.