SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halme Construction of Lake Norden will be constructing the first southern 16 miles of water pipeline to connect Madison to the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System.

Halme Construction was awarded the $16.5 million contract for the southern 16 miles, which will start just west of Crooks and head north. Crews will install a 16-inch PVC pipe. Bidding for the final 16 miles of the Madison service line will be opened in late May.

Bids for 17 miles of 16-inch pipe between Hull and Sheldon, Iowa, will be opened in late June and contracts for a one million gallon storage reservoir east of Madison and a meter building at Sheldon will also be bid later this year.

Once completed, water will be able to be delivered to both Madison and Sheldon.