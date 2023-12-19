SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 5,000 residents in the Iowa community of Sheldon are now receiving water that is treated by the Lewis and Clark Regional Water system near Vermillion.

On Tuesday morning, Sheldon, Iowa became the tri-state water system’s 18th member to start receiving water. Sheldon joins Sioux Center, Rock Rapids and Hull as Iowa towns that are now receiving water. Sheldon has the largest allotment in Iowa with 1.3 million gallons of water per day.

“Today I am thrilled to see that this ‘pipe dream’ is becoming a ‘pipe reality,’” Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels said in a news release. “My thanks go out to the first city council that made the bold decision to join the organization, as well as the numerous local, state, and federal legislators that have put forth a tremendous amount of effort to make this a reality for the residents of Sheldon.”

The final two of 20 total members are expected to be added in 2024 and 2025. Madison is hoping to be connected by mid-2024 and Sibley, Iowa is hoping to be connected by the spring and summer of 2025.

Lewis and Clark Regional Water System executive director Troy Larson said for Sheldon residents, Tuesday’s water was 12,375 days in the making from when Lewis and Clark was incorporated as a non-profit wholesale provider of water in 1990.

Sioux Falls receives the largest allotment of Lewis and Clark water at 28 million gallons per day.