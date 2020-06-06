Lewis and Clark Recreation Area sees a boost in campers and visitors

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Even though tax revenue from South Dakota state tourism has declined because of COVID-19, people are still visiting the great outdoors.

Shane Birtsch with Lewis and Clark Recreation Area in southeastern South Dakota said they saw record highs in both April and May for visitation and camping numbers.

“One thing, we filled up the weekend after Memorial Day and we typically never fill up that weekend and we were plum full. We’re seeing a lot more use during the week, a lot more day use and a lot of people just want to get out and use the park,” Birtsch said.

