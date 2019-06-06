Levitt’s impact on downtown business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the Levitt at the Falls hosting its first concert next week it promises to bring musical acts of all kinds, ranging from local to national. Along with that, it will also bring all kinds of business for the Downtown community.

From local restaurants to flower shops, several businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls are looking forward to what the Levitt has to bring, not only for music but for the community as whole.

The Levitt sits directly across from the Jones 421 building; A location home to many local businesses,

And like a good neighbor, they’re ready to embrace the Levitt with open arms.

“With it being across from us we’re really excited to have the opportunity to, kind of, like have them be over there and us be over here and work together to bring a bunch of people downtown,” Co-owner of Intoxibakes Shannon Gilbertson said.

“Traffic downtown: You just see it increasing, and the exposure for all the businesses in the Jones building is great and just meeting new people around Sioux Falls is one of the best parts about owning a business across from the Levitt,” Co-owner Bella Rosa Flower Market Leigh McCoy said.

They aren’t the only ones looking to blossom as local restaurant Bread & Circus may just have the best seats in the house.

“Being close by, we’ll certainly be able to hear the music from our patio, we’ll be able to see the stage from half of the patio here, and I think just being able to take advantage of some of the additional foot traffic, I think, will be a really good boost for us,” Co-Owner of Bread & Circus Barry Putzke said.

…And with concerts potentially running past store hours, some are willing to make some adjustments to their time schedules.

“Right now, we are open till ten o’clock on Fridays and Saturdays. We’re going to plan on being open a little bit later just to account for some of that after-show traffic because the shows will get done at nine pm. So we’re going to extend the kitchen hours a little bit and extend the patio hours just a little bit longer as well,” Putzke said.

“We’ll be open till at least 9 those nights so people can make sure they grab stuff from us, head over, do a picnic style thing, whatever over at the Levitt,” Gilbertson said.

For them, the biggest thing the Levitt will bring… is excitement.

“It’s just going to be a learning experience with everyone downtown and seeing the growth. And even for people from out of town learning about the downtown area and we’re very excited,” McCoy said.

The very first concert at the Levitt at the Falls is on June 14th and have over 30 concerts planned for this summer.