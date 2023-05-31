SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We’re just two days away from beginning the fifth season of Levitt at the Falls. The Levitt staff has been busy getting the Levitt shell in downtown Sioux Falls ready for Friday night’s start to the free concert series.

It’s time to wheel in the coolers that will quench the thirst of thousands of music lovers in downtown Sioux Falls.

“When the Coke coolers show up it’s like check! We’re ready to go,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

It’s still a little too early for the ice to arrive just yet, though. On the Levitt stage, workers arrived to install the sound and lighting systems.

“Right now, there’s a lot of phone calls going on between the artists and our technical crew, making sure that everybody knows the lighting and sound needs, that we’ve got everything so that when they get here on the day of the show, we are plugged in and ready to go,” Halverson said.

Preparing for the upcoming Levitt season can be a very fluid situation, including this summer’s schedule. That includes a last-minute change.

“We just heard from a band that they’re no longer able to make it. So our July first band, which was to be Lvcy Moon, is now going to be the Ron Keel Band, which I think will be an exciting addition to our calendar this year,” Levitt at the Falls Communications Director Rose Ann Hofland said.

Levitt at the Falls is used to dealing with so many moving parts by now as it enters its fifth season.

“And I feel like we’ve been through enough now, we know what some of the obstacles and challenges can be. Still, our greatest stress is the weather. We try not to look at it too far ahead, because as it is South Dakota, it will change,” Halverson said.

Last year’s Levitt concert series didn’t have a single weather-related cancellation. And the staff is hoping for an encore performance by the weather this season.

The music starts at 7:00 Friday night with opening act, The Shamrockers, followed by the headliner, Vanessa Collier.