SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a season that included record-breaking attendance for a concert, the Levitt at the Falls announced its 50-concert line up for this season.

Vanessa Collier will be the opening act on Friday, June 2. The schedule also includes Rowan Grace on Thursday, June 29. Grace is a Rapid City native who advanced through several rounds of the TV series “The Voice.”

The full slate of free concerts features 10 different musical series including Americana, blues, country, Rock and Roll, and even a family series. The concerts include an indie vibe and hip-hop series.

Levitt at the Falls is part of a national Levitt tour with participating cities throughout the U.S.

This year’s headline act for the national Levitt tour will be La Santa Cecilia which combines elements of cumbia, rock, bolero, bossa nova, jazz, tango, and ranchera into an electrifying and unmistakable signature style. The Grammy-winning band will perform in Sioux Falls on Saturday, June 24.

Levitt free concerts start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from June 2 through Sept. 9.

Specific concerts for children and programs are also part of the Levitt series, Saturday family performances are on June 3, June 17, July 8, July 22 and Aug. 5.

The average in-person attendance for the 2022 concerts was 1,977 people. The July concert by Brule drew a record-setting 8,000 attendees, according to the Levitt.

Brule performs at the Levitt at the Falls in 2022.

The Levitt in Sioux Falls is part of a national network of outdoor performance venues featuring a season of 50 free professional concerts each summer. The concerts are designed to bring a variety of music to the city and to bring people together in the community through music.

The 2023 season is presented by Sanford Health.