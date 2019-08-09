Levitt expects big crowd for season finale

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Thousands of music fans will be heading to downtown Sioux Falls to enjoy the final weekend of concerts for Levitt at the Falls.

The all-female country group Farewell Angelina will take the stage at the Levitt shell at 7 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Saturday night’s performance by Sioux Falls’ own Kory & The Fireflies is expected to set a new Levitt attendance record.

Kory Van Sickle’s musical mission this weekend will be to end the Levitt at the Falls summer concert season on a high note.

“We’re excited to be the finale for the inaugural year. I guess they are expecting a pretty good turnout so we’re excited to just have a party with the city,” Van Sickle said.

Attendance at the Levitt concerts this summer has tripled expectations and organizers anticipate a crowd of 10-thousand for Kory & The Fireflies.

“The one big thing we’ve learned this year is that we can trust Facebook. And as we look at the numbers of people who say they’re interested, usually we can double that. And already we’ve got 5-thousand people saying they’re interested on Facebook, so it we go by our metric, that’s where we will be,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

This green space in front of the Levitt shell can fit 5-thousand people, standing room-only. But if 10,000 people show up for Saturday night’s concert, the overflow will spill out to the sides and people will even put down their blankets and lawn chairs way beyond that hill, out back.

“Because we have the big video board, even if you’re not right in front, you can see it on the big video board. And people just just want to be part of the community, they don’t necessarily care if they see the stage, they just want to be part of the event,” Halverson said.

Halverson credits mild summer nights for helping boost attendance. But the biggest driver has been the community support that will bring the curtain down on a very successful first year of Levitt at the Falls.

“To see all the different people gathered up to just experience music, I mean, what a cool idea,” Van Sickle said.

Kory & The Fireflies will donate sales of their merchandise to Levitt at the Falls and Edith Sanford Breast Cancer Research.

Despite the large crowds expected for the weekend, there should be plenty of free parking available. To check-out your options, click here