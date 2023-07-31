SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nancy Halverson, executive director of Levitt at the Falls, said Friday morning that the current concert season at the Levitt in downtown Sioux Falls has brought in about 62,700 attendees; it’s a 24% increase when compared to the same time during the 2022 season.

“We’re seeing a lot of the same faces, but a lot of new people as well,” she said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She believes this year will bring record attendance.

“I think for us absolutely it will be, if we continue at the pace we are,” Halverson said. “And we’ve been pretty lucky weather-wise. So as long as that holds, we should be on track.”

The country has seven permanent Levitt venues, and she explains why the one in Sioux Falls is unique.

“We are by far the smallest community to have a Levitt shell, but we also have the largest attendance,” Halverson said Friday.

“I’m the chief parking officer,” Nancy’s husband Bruce Halverson said. “They gave me my hat.”

As of Friday morning, Nancy said that around 2,200 people attend each free concert at the venue. Volunteers, including Halverson’s husband Bruce, help the experience come to life.

“I get to greet people,” he said. “I’m kind of like a welcoming committee as one who helps things happen in the parking lot. We have a terrific group of people that often come nightly.”

Bruce once served as president of Augustana College before it became Augustana University. It’s all sort of come full circle for him and Nancy.

“He is here every single night, making sure that our guests feel welcome,” Nancy said. “And I think you know he was the president of Augie, so we talk about the fact that when he was at Augie and we lived in the president’s house, I was there greeting the guests at the front door. Now that I’m here, he’s greeting my guests at the back door, so it’s all fair.”