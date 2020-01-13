Levitt exclusive craft beers coming to Summer 2020 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While Winter still feels fresh here in KELOLAND some local breweries are already looking to give us a fresh taste of Summer.

Last year, JJ’s Wine & Spirits was the official distributor of alcohol for the Levitt at the Falls first 2019 season. This year, they’re back and they’re asking their local providers to creates special brews tailored to the shell.

The Levitt at the Falls Brought a unique taste to last year’s summer fun, but the cold has put some of that fun on hold even for neighbor Severance Brewing Company.

“We’re itching for summer. We can’t wait for the patio to open up, open up the garage doors again, and get the Levitt shell going,” Owner of Severance Brewing Company Scott Heckel said.

But that’s not stopping Heckel from bringing his flavor into the mix for next season.

“Last year, we opened in August, so we just caught the tail end of the Levitt. This year, we’re happy to be represented there,” Heckel said.

On top of that, JJ’s Wine & Spirits, the main distributor at the for the shell, put him and other brewers to the task of crafting new Levitt exclusive beers.

“We were looking for something that was going to kind of be a specialty beer for Levitt shell. We wanted to give everybody and opportunity to drink something that maybe they could find exclusively at the concerts,” General Manager of JJ’s Wine & Spirits on 57th Street Zac Johnson said.

Heckel is putting together what he calls a Session Hazy IPA. A lighter beer that’s not too bitter, and contains a citrus aroma with hops found in Sioux Falls and Yankton.

Severance Brewing Co. is getting things “hopping” as they prepare their exclusive batch,

“We just brewed a test batch of it last week. We’re going to debut it in the taproom in February. There will be a limited amount of it here just to get people’s reactions to it and see what we may need to change,” Heckel said.

But one thing that wont change, is that signature South Dakota taste.

“By serving their beers, we’re giving people a chance to see what’s being made in the great state of South Dakota – especially in Sioux Falls – and giving them plenty of options for styles and varies of beer to drink,” Johnson said.

The Levitt at the Falls will have 50 concerts this Summer. You can get a chance to try out Severance’s new brew when they release a test batch this February.