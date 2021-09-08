Levitt concerts should draw more than 60,000 this year, official says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 2021 season of Levitt at the Falls is about to wrap up. This weekend marks the final concerts for the Sioux Falls music venue’s season.

After taking a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Levitt at the Falls kicked off a new season of free concerts in June this year.

“It has been a phenomenal summer, we didn’t know what to expect coming out, we had 40 concerts scheduled,” executive director of Levitt at the Falls, Nancy Halverson said.

And the new season brought even larger crowds than the inaugural year.

“We saw about 58,000 here in 2019, and this year so far, with two more concerts to go, we’re over 60,000 people on the lawn,” Halverson said. “Going into this season we really didn’t know what to expect, but it really has exceeded all of our expectations, I think people were so ready to come out and be together.”

This weekend will be the final weekend for concerts in 2021.

“It’s so hard to believe that we are wrapping up our season this weekend, on Friday night we will have Farewell Angelina, an award winning all female country band,” Halverson said. “Then on Saturday we will close with the LowDown Brass Band and this is a big sound, big Chicago brass band, funk, hip hop, rock, they do a little bit of everything.”

Planning for the 2022 season is already underway, Halverson expects about 50 concerts for next year.

“We are part of a national network of outdoor venues with the Levitt Foundation and always in your inaugural season its 30 concerts and then it does grow to 50,” Halverson said.

Now this stage is ready for one last weekend of music, food and fun.

“We are really looking forward to people coming out and just helping us put a bow on this beautiful season,” Halverson said.

Three concerts were cancelled this summer, one due to COVID-19 and the other two were weather related.