SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Announced Tuesday, the 2022 Levitt National Tour will present The New Respects at the Sioux Falls Levitt Shell on Saturday, July 16.

The New Respects is the first announced artist of the Levitt at the Falls 2022 season, which will kick off June 3, and run through Sept.10. Fifty free concerts are planned.

Described as a fusion of pop, soul and rock & roll, The New Respects are a Nashville trio comprised of guitarist Zandy Mowry, her brother, drummer Darius Fitzgerald and their cousin, vocalist Jasmine Mullen.

The group’s debut 5-song EP Here Comes Trouble (2017) launched them into the national spotlight as Rolling Stone named them one of “10 New Artists You Need to Know.”

The band will be playing at six different Levitt venues across the country. The 2022 Levitt National Tour concert dates are as follows: