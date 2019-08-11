Levitt at the Falls wraps up inaugural season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s been a busy summer at the Levitt Shell as people fill the lawns for the final performance of the first season.

“Well, Kory and the Fireflies, c’mon?” Scott Kafka said.

“We haven’t been to one yet. We live close by but we haven’t been to one. We seem to have something going on, and we really wanted to come. It’s a beautiful place,” Teresa Kafka said.

“We just moved here about a month ago, and so like two weeks ago we came to our first show here and absolutely loved it. So, we wanted to come back out before the season ended,” Jeanelle Lust said.

People attending say the Levitt Shell is a great addition to Sioux Falls.

“I think it’s awesome. I wish it went longer. I’m sad tonight’s the last one,” Scott said.

“Just seeing all the people out and hearing all the different stories, it’s a great, great location,” Teresa said.

“It’s a great get for the city of Sioux Falls. It’s an awesome facility to have here,” Lust said.

And, they’re excited for even more music next summer.

“Oh absolutely. I heard they’re going to have 50 concerts. That just sounds great,” Lust said.

“Sad that tonight’s the last night, but we’ll definitely be back,” Teresa said.

During the show, organizers announced that Sanford Health has committed to continuing to make the concerts free for the next five years.