Levitt at the Falls will soon bring concerts to your neighborhood year round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While it might not be safe for the public to attend concerts in large groups, if you listen closely, the Levitt’s latest series might just bring the concert to you in the safety of your own neighborhood.

Things were popping in Downtown Sioux Falls last Saturday during their Crazy Days and Shop & Stroll events.

“It was cool. It was fun hearing people actually clap when you finish a song, and there was some people dancing,” Musician Drew Helland said.

The Tenenbaums rocking the block

Courtesy: Levitt at the Falls

Drew Helland and his band The Tenenbaums got to play their first public show in months.

“It’s been pretty tough. Since February, we’ve had 5 to 6 shows cancelled,” Helland said.

They were the first to perform in a series of ‘pop-up’ concerts put on by Levitt at the Falls. On Saturday they had six artists perform.

“To finally be out and be with audiences again and share their music was a real treat,” Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls Nancy Halverson said.

Halverson says this is the kick off to what will be a year-round program called, ‘Levitt in your Neighborhood.”

“We’re looking for locations that have been strongly hit by the virus. So we’ll be in neighborhoods just showing up,” Halverson said.

“It’s a way for us to purposefully engage in different neighborhoods, in different community organization spaces that maybe didn’t have access to the Levitt before,” Director of Community Engagement Rose Ann Hofland said.

Hofland says they could pop up anywhere from the Zoo to wherever you can find the book mobile. They’re also adhering to CDC guidlines wherever they set up.

“Everyone we worked with was wearing a mask, which was nice. And we had a little roped off area so no one really got close to us,” Helland said.

Musician Elisabeth Hunstad keeping things safe and groovy.

Courtesy: Levitt at the Falls

Levitt members wont reveal the locations of their concerts as they want them to remain a surprise. But, there are two ways you’ll know where to go:

“We have our Levitt dancing man who is a very large, 16-foot tall, blue dancing man who joins us at all of the Levitt in the Neighborhood events,” Hofland said.

The other is just by following the sound of the music.

“You know, our hearts beat to music; It’s something that we can all relate to. It’s something that brings us all together, so by bringing music into a community, we just support the fiber of who we are as human beings,” Halverson said.

Hofland says they will be posting occasional hints to Levitt in your Neighborhood locations. You can follow them online to keep up with photos and videos of the events.